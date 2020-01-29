Left Menu
BJP MP Verma claims to have received two threat calls, files police complaint

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:13 IST
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who has created controversy with his remarks over the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh here, on Wednesday claimed to have received a death threat from an unknown caller. The West Delhi MP posted a screenshot on Twitter of the phone call that he claimed he received at 8.11 am.

"I got the call from the anonymous caller giving me threat in the morning. I have lodged a complaint at Barakhamba police station," Verma tweeted. Hours later, he again took to Twitter, saying that he received another threatening phone call at 5:24 pm.

"Got another threatening phone call at 5:24 pm. Informed the sho of barakhamba police station," Verma tweeted. A senior police officer said they have received a complaint from Verma in which he has alleged that he received a death threat from an anonymous caller.

"We have received a complaint and an inquiry is underway," he said. The officer said police are trying to trace the source of the two calls which were made via Internet and efforts are on to locate the caller.

On Tuesday, Verma raised the spectre of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters in their lakhs entering homes to rape and kill women, provoking opposition outrage as the Delhi election chief submitted a report on his remarks to the Election Commission. Verma, who asserted in an election rally on Monday that the Shaheen Bagh protest site will be cleared in an hour on February 11 if his party comes to power, also said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi too.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

