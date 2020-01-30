I don't think EC felt I said anything wrong: Parvesh Verma

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the removal of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma from the list of star campaigners of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with immediate effect, Verma said that he will respond to the poll body today and that he doesn't think the EC felt there was anything wrong in what he said. "If a political party files a complaint, then the Election Commission gives a notice. I don't think the Election Commission felt that I said anything wrong. I will give them a reply tomorrow (Thursday)," Verma said.

The BJP leader had in a controversial statement said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." The Election Commission has also sought a reply from Anurag Thakur by 12 pm on January 30. The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi said in a report to the ECI on Tuesday that Thakur raised the slogan 'Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko' (shoot the traitors) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27.

The statements of both the BJP leaders evoked sharp reactions from several quarters. The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.