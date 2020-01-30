Left Menu
Govt playing divisive politics: Mani Shankar Aiyar

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 14:28 IST
  30-01-2020
Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday accused the Modi government of playing divisive politics, saying "we are not doing tukde tukde" but it is the ruling dispensation which is doing so". The former Union minister hailed the women leading the protests in Shaheen Bagh, saying they have been staging the sit-in braving the cold and fighting for India and the Constitution.

The women are being threatened and called anti-national but these women are saying "India is ours, the Constitution is ours and the Tiranga is our flag"," Aiyar said at a press conference organised at the conclusion of former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha's 'Gandhi Shanti Yatra' against government's policies. "We are not doing tukde tukde, it is this government that is doing tukde tukde," he said, accusing the ruling party of playing divisive politics.

Aiyar said those standing up against the government, including himself, were being called "pro-Pakistan" by the BJP, when actually they are committed to save the country. Sinha accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "state-sponsored" violence against people protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"I have been in that party (BJP), they are cowards," the leader of Rashtra Manch claimed. Pawan Varma, who was expelled from the JD (U) on Wednesday, said divisive politics is being played in the country for political gains.

"We have to fight as Indians," he asserted.

