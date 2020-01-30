Pondy govt whip petitions Speaker seeking disqualification of

The Puducherry government whip on Thursday submitted a petition to the territorial Assembly Speaker here seeking disqualification of rebel Congress MLA N Dhanavelou for his alleged anti-party and anti-government activities. The move comes a day after Dhanavelou petitioned Lt Governor Kiran Bedi alleging corruption in land deals by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his relatives.

Government whip R K R Anandaraman petitioned Speaker V P Sivakolundhu to disqualify the rebel Congress legislator by invoking the provisions of the Anti Defection Act. After the meeting, Anandaraman claimed that Dhanavelou has been "consistently" indulging in "anti party and anti government" activities by levelling allegations of corruption against the Chief Minister and other Ministers.

He said besides making press statements, Dhanavelou had also taken out a rally and presented a memorandum to Bedi at her office. The whip also charged Dhanavelou with "hatching" a conspiracy in collusion with the Opposition to get the government headed by Narayanasamy dismissed.

Later, speaking to reporters, Congress leader Namassivayam said Dhanavelou's constant "anti party" activities were brought to the notice of the party high command following which he was placed under suspension on January 15. The member was also asked to give his explanation as to why disciplinary action should notbe initiated against him for his conduct hitting the image of the party and the government.

Namassivayam said Dhanavelou, elected from Bahoor segment in the 2016 polls, had given his reply to the show cause notice. "However the member had continued to indulge in anti party activities and his rally on Wednesday was an immediate proof of his conduct to get the government dismissed and hence the whip had invoked the anti-defection legislation for disqualification of Dhanavelou as member of the House," he said.

To a query if the stability of the government would face any impact if the member was disqualified, the Congress leader said, "we are strong and the Congress government with the support of the DMK would remain as strong as ever and would complete the five year term without any difficulty." Meanwhile, the Speaker told media that the petition has been handed to the Secretary to the Assembly and Dhanavelou would also be asked to give his reply following which a decision would be taken shortly. The territorial Assembly has been reconvened by the Speaker to meet on February 12 and the session is likely for a day only..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.