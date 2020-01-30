Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC to hold special meeting to review Delhi's poll preparedness

Election Commission of India has decided to convene a special meeting on the evening of January 31 to review the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 20:50 IST
EC to hold special meeting to review Delhi's poll preparedness
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to convene a special meeting on the evening of January 31 to review the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi elections. The meeting will be held with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi along with District Electoral Officers, District Commissioners of Police, Nodal officers and the Chief Executives of Local Bodies to have another comprehensive review for the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi Elections and to discuss all important aspects for conduct of free and fair Elections, ECI said in a statement.

This review meeting will be followed by another meeting with Chief Secretary, NCT Delhi, Commissioner Police, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Special Commissioners of Police and CEO Delhi to review various important issues related to conduct of peaceful, free, fair and smooth elections. Earlier, a comprehensive review meeting was conducted by the Commission on December 26 to assess the poll preparedness with all concerned officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore Airlines to reduce capacity to mainland China in February due to virus

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday it would reduce capacity on some of its routes to mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the coronavirus epidemic.The cuts include flights to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chen...

Trump's Mideast plan is 'injustice of the century', U.S.-allied Tunisian president says

President Kais Saied of Tunisia, an ally of the United States, said on Thursday that the new U.S. plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is the injustice of the century. Tunisia is serving a two-year term on the United Nations S...

A second video shows Trump with former Ukraine fixer Lev Parnas

A secretly recorded video released on Thursday shows U.S. President Donald Trump associating with Lev Parnas, the indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of Trumps Democratic political rivals.It is the...

Trump says coronavirus outbreak is 'very well under control'

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was working very closely with China on the coronavirus outbreak and he believed it was under control.Were working very closely with China and with a lot of other people and a lot of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020