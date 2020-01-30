EC to hold special meeting to review Delhi's poll preparedness

Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to convene a special meeting on the evening of January 31 to review the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi elections. The meeting will be held with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi along with District Electoral Officers, District Commissioners of Police, Nodal officers and the Chief Executives of Local Bodies to have another comprehensive review for the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi Elections and to discuss all important aspects for conduct of free and fair Elections, ECI said in a statement.

This review meeting will be followed by another meeting with Chief Secretary, NCT Delhi, Commissioner Police, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary, Special Commissioners of Police and CEO Delhi to review various important issues related to conduct of peaceful, free, fair and smooth elections. Earlier, a comprehensive review meeting was conducted by the Commission on December 26 to assess the poll preparedness with all concerned officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.