My govt completed work on Kartarpur corridor in record time: President

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind praised the government for completing the work on the Kartarpur corridor in record time.

President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/LSTV. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind praised the government for completing the work on the Kartarpur corridor in record time. "The countrymen had been wishing for easy access to the Kartarpur Sahib. My government completed the work on the Kartarpur corridor in record time, and dedicated it to the country on the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev ji," Kovind said.

He further said that the government will also celebrate the upcoming 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji with great fervour. "Getting the opportunity to celebrate the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Devji in the country and the world with proper dignity is a matter of pride and good luck. The government will also celebrate the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji with grandeur," he added.

The much-awaited Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometre-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, was formally opened for pilgrims on November 9, 2019, three days ahead of the 550th anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. An agreement on the modalities for operationalising the corridor signed between India and Pakistan had paved the way for the inauguration ahead of the Prakash Parv. (ANI)

