Left Menu
Development News Edition

President's speech at joint sitting briefly interrupted by Opposition over CAA

President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday was briefly interrupted by the Opposition members when he began speaking about the amended Citizenship Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:59 IST
President's speech at joint sitting briefly interrupted by Opposition over CAA
Visual from the Parliament's Central Hall on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday was briefly interrupted by the Opposition members when he began speaking about the amended Citizenship Act. "In the times after the Partition, Mahatma Gandhi had said that the Hindus and Sikhs who did not want to live in Pakistan can come here. He had said that providing them with normal life was India's duty...I am pleased that both the Houses of the Parliament fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi's wish by formulating the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," Kovind said.

This was followed by applause and thumping of benches from members of the ruling coalition, however, the Opposition members started raising slogans against CAA. President Kovind, however, continued his speech and added, "We all are aware that the atrocities on minorities have increased with time in Pakistan. We have all seen what happened in Nankana Sahib. It is our responsibility that the world comes to know about the atrocities in Pakistan. I condemn the attacks on minorities in Pakistan and urge the world community to take cognizance of this and take adequate steps."

He further clarified that the doors for granting Indian citizenship to people of all faiths were open and the government has made provisions to ensure there is no negative impact of these on the people of the country. "My government made it clear that the procedure for all those who are devoted to India and want to take Indian citizenship, irrespective of their faith, is the same as before. A person of any faith, by following these procedures, can become an Indian citizen. The government has also made provisions to ensure that while giving citizenship there is no undue burden or cultural effect on any region, especially the North-east," President Kovind said.

The CAA fast-tracks the process of granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled religious persecution in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan and took refuge in India on or before December 31, 2014. Members of the Opposition have deemed it "discriminatory and anti-Constitution" while the Centre has maintained that the new law has no effect on Indian citizens. The Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two cadres of insurgent outfit apprehended in Assam's Karbi Anglong

Two cadres of insurgent outfit Peoples Democratic Council of Karbi Longri PDCK were apprehended by locals in Assams Karbi Anglong district when they came to collect extortion money, an Assam Police headquarters release said on Friday. They ...

Railways allow armed escorts in freight trains to secure goods prone to theft

In a first, railways will allow armed escorts provided by private agencies in goods trains to ensure safety of goods susceptible to pilferage and theft, according to an order issued by the national transporter.Armed escorts have been initia...

Three JeM terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu, chopper-drones inducted into ops

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed on Friday in a fierce gunbattle with police at a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway here, officials said. A group of three-four militants were intercepted at the Bann toll plaza, a...

UPDATE 1-Iran health minister urges government to ban entry of travelers from China

Irans health minister has urged the government to ban travelers from China entering the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, Saeed Namaki tweeted on Friday, adding that his request includes passengers traveling by sea, land, and air.In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020