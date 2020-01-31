Godse's ideology still alive: NCP minister of Jamia incident

The ideology of Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, is still alive, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said on Friday, a day after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters in Delhi, in which a student of Jamia Millia Islamia was injured. Malik, who is also the NCP's chief spokesperson, noted that the incident occurred a few days after BJP leader and Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday egged on participants of an election rally in Delhi to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot".

Alleging that such remarks by BJP leaders are vitiating the atmosphere in the country, the Minority Affairs Minister also called for a probe into the Jamia episode. "The (Delhi) incident took place on the same day when Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated (on January 30, 1948). This means the ideology of Godse is still alive and being encouraged," Malik said.

"Thakur had few days ago stated about shooting traitors. Such remarks by BJP leaders is vitiating the atmosphere of the country," he added. The NCP leader also sought a probe to find out the source of the weapon and whether the man was trained to use it.

Tension prevailed in Jamia Nagar on Thursday after the man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a Jamia Millia Islamia student before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area. Thakur had on Monday egged on participants of an election rally to raise an incendiary slogan that "traitors should be shot", after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

At the rally, Thakur, the minister of state for finance, shouted "desh ke gaddaron ko" to which the crowd responded "goli maro sa*** ko" (shoot down the traitors)..

