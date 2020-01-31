BJP manifesto proves facilities given by Delhi govt will be stopped: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the BJP's manifesto has proved that it will stop facilities like free electricity and water given by the Delhi government.
The BJP released the 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and clean drinking water to every household.
"Manifesto of BJP proved that if you vote for them then your free electricity, free water and free bus journey will be stopped. Think and vote," he said in a tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Delhi Assembly
ALSO READ
BJP office in Bankura set ablaze, party blames TMC
Will J P Nadda go for organisational overhaul after taking over as BJP's national president?
Nadda's confidant Bindal to be next Himachal BJP chief: Party leader
Himachal Speaker resigns, likely to be appointed state BJP president
Bansidhar Bhagat elected as Uttarakhand BJP chief