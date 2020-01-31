BJP manifesto proves facilities given by Delhi govt will be stopped: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the BJP's manifesto has proved that it will stop facilities like free electricity and water given by the Delhi government.

The BJP released the 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls, promising good quality wheat flour at Rs 2 per kg for the poor and clean drinking water to every household.

"Manifesto of BJP proved that if you vote for them then your free electricity, free water and free bus journey will be stopped. Think and vote," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

