Former U.S. lawmaker Delaney drops 2020 Democratic presidential

The first Democrat to formally declare a run for the party's 2020 presidential nomination, former U.S. Representative John Delaney, on Friday said he was dropping out of the race.

Delaney, who had already been campaigning for more than a year, announced the end of his presidential run in an interview on CNN.

