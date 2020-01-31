EC holds meeting with Delhi CS, police chief to review poll preparedness

The Election Commission is holding a meeting with Delhi Chief Secretary, city police chief and other top officials to review poll preparedness, officials said on Friday.

The Commission would discuss various important issues related to conducting of peaceful elections in Delhi on February 8.

The review comes a day after a shooting incident near the Jamia Millia Islamia here in which a student was injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

