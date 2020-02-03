Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Delhi's Dwarka

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday held a roadshow in Dwarka, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 8. Vinay Kumar Mishra is the party's candidate from Dwarka assembly constituency.

Sitting atop an open jeep, Kejriwal waved and greeted the people here. Kejriwal, who is seeking election from New Delhi Assembly constituency for the third consecutive time, also held a massive roadshow in Kirari earlier on Sunday.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a chief minister in the city after 20 years. The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

