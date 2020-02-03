Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU offers UK 'ambitious trade deal', with conditions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:41 IST
EU offers UK 'ambitious trade deal', with conditions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union will offer Britain a close post-Brexit trading relationship but demand tough terms on fisheries and a level playing field for businesses, chief negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday. "We are ready to offer a highly ambitious trade deal as the central pillar of this partnership, including zero tariffs," Barnier said, but warned Brussels would not accept "unfair competitive advantages".

Barnier was unveiling his negotiating mandate ahead of talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on the EU's future relations with Britain after the post-Brexit transition period. Separately, his boss, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said the talks should stick to what had already been agreed in a pre-Brexit political declaration between the two sides.

"There will be no surprises. We outlined with the UK already the future parameters we will have in our negotiations in the withdrawal agreement," she said. Johnson was expected to present Britain's negotiating position later Monday. Reports from London suggested he will warn that Britain seeks the right to diverge from EU rule-making.

If that was the case, von der Leyen said, Britain must not expect unlimited access to the EU market. "The closer the UK wants to be, the easier the access to the single market. But nothing comes for free. So access to the single market is of high value, it's the largest single market in the world. It's of utmost importance, and therefore I think it's only a matter of fairness to also play by the rules," she said.

Barnier told reporters that disagreement overfishing was likely to be the first and most serious division. British fishermen want to bar EU counterparts from their waters, but want to keep the EU as their main market for fish exports. "We must now agree on specific and effective guarantees to ensure a level playing field over the long term," Barnier said.

"That means a mechanism to uphold the high standards we have on social, environmental, climate, tax and state aid matters today and in their future developments," he warned. "Our free trade agreement must include an agreement on fisheries. This agreement should provide for continued reciprocal access to markets and to waters with stable quota shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Portugal welcomes dos Santos' sales of stakes

Its good news that Angolas Isabel dos Santos has decided to sell her investments in Portuguese companies, Portugals Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira told Reuters, saying that would avoid any potential damage to them as she battles fraud c...

Union government did works of around Rs 1.25 L Cr in Delhi: Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that despite BJP not being in power in Delhi, the union government did works of around Rs 1.25 lakh crore for the national capital. I want to remind the public that despite our governmen...

FOCUS-How many people really are watching 'The Mandalorian'? Data firms offer numbers that Disney and Netflix won’t

For those obsessed with who is winning the video streaming wars, one metric matters subscriber growth. But Netflix Inc and now Walt Disney Co - with its November launch of Disney - typically release that figure quarterly, leaving outsiders ...

ISIS claims responsibility for London terror attack, according to its media wing.

ISIS claims responsibility for London terror attack, according to its media wing....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020