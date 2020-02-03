Advised eye exercises every two hours to improve blood circulation: Union Minister RK Singh

Union Power Minister RK Singh has responded to a video doing rounds on social media showing him making what the netizens have described as 'weird eye movements' in Parliament during the Budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Union Minister has said that he was merely doing 'eye exercises' as was advised to him for improved blood circulation.

The video shows Singh sitting behind Finance Minister Sitharaman and making strange eye movements while she delivered the longest ever budget speech on February 1. Responding to a Twitter user who captioned the video as "When you are in class only for attendance", the minister wrote he has been advised eye exercise every two hours "to improve the circulation of blood to the eyes."

"I have been advised eye exercises every two hours to improve the circulation of blood to the eyes. Any objection anyone?" he tweeted. Singh tweeted the same response to another Twitter user, who had captioned the video as "How to keep yourself awake when listening to boring long speech."

Finance Minister Sitharaman spoke for a record 160 minutes while presenting the Union Budget for FY2020-21 on Saturday. (ANI)

