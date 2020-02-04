Left Menu
Shaheen Bagh shooter AAP member, says police; family refutes claim

Kapil Baisala who opened fired at the Shaheen Bagh protest site last week is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, police said on Tuesday, prompting the BJP to accuse Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "playing" with the security of the country. Baisala and his father joined the AAP in early 2019, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said.

The officer said Baisala's mobile phone has been seized and police have retrieved WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the Aam Aadmi Party. The police also released photographs of Baisala along with AAP leaders and volunteers.

Hitting out at the AAP, BJP president J P Nadda accused Kejriwal of playing with the security of the country and said that people will give the AAP a befitting reply. "I want to make clear to Kejriwal that this country is bigger than any election, any government, and the country will not forgive those who play with its security. The people of Delhi will give a befitting reply," Nadda tweeted.

Baisala's family, however, refuted the police's claim. Kapil Baisala's uncle Fatesh Singh told PTI, "I have no idea where these photographs are circulating from. My nephew Kapil had no association with any political party nor does any other member from the family is. My brother Gaje Singh, (Kapil's father) fought assembly elections in 2008 for Bahujan Samaj Party and lost. After that no one from our family had any links with any political party".

Singh added that Kapil also doesn't have any friends associated with the AAP or any other political party.

