Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 5-Delay in Iowa caucus results spark Democrat frustration; Trump gloats

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 21:37 IST
UPDATE 5-Delay in Iowa caucus results spark Democrat frustration; Trump gloats
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The Democratic Party's bid to choose a candidate to take on Donald Trump at the Nov.3 U.S. presidential election was in disarray on Tuesday, after technical problems delayed vote counting in Iowa to the dismay of the party faithful and the delight of the Republican president. There was still no winner on Tuesday morning from Monday's Iowa caucuses voting, with officials blaming "inconsistencies" related to a new mobile app used for vote counting in the state that traditionally kicks off a U.S. presidential election year.

It was a clumsy start to 2020 voting, after a bad-tempered presidential campaign four years ago that produced a surprise winner in Trump and led to a two-year federal investigation into election interference by Russia. The head of Iowa's Democratic Party promised to release results "as soon as possible" on Tuesday but said the top priority was ensuring the integrity of the process and accuracy of the results.

"Every second that passes undermines the process a little bit," said Roger Lau, campaign manager for U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren. Trump mocked the Democrats, calling the caucus confusion an "unmitigated disaster" in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, expressed frustration with the delayed results on Tuesday, after having said at a late-night rally he was going to the next early voting state of New Hampshire victorious. "I don't think there's a person in the country more impatient than I am" to get official results, he said on MSNBC.

Buttigieg and front-runner Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator, released their campaigns' own count of the Iowa vote which showed them having done well. Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said the mobile app was recording data accurately but only partial data. The coding problem was fixed and state officials are verifying the data from the app with required paper documentation, he said.

Some local officials reported having trouble using the mobile app to report results from 1,600 schools, community centers, and other locations. But when they turned to the traditional method - the telephone - they were put on hold and could not get through. "We had people with their phones on the speaker who was stuck on hold from 9 through at least 11," said Bret Nilles, the Democratic Party chairman in Linn County. He said he had no problems recording results through the app.

Democratic candidates left Iowa for New Hampshire, which hosts the next nominating contest on Feb. 11, without knowing who leads the race to take on Trump. The chaos was likely to stoke criticism from some Democrats who have long complained the largely white farm-state has an outsized role in determining the party's presidential nominee.

TRUMP TAKES AIM Trump took a swipe at the Democrats, 11 of whom are contenders in the state-by-state battle to face him in November.

"Nothing works, just like they ran the country." He also said the delay was not Iowa's fault and pledged that Republicans would continue to uphold the tradition of early Iowa caucuses. After more than a year of campaigning and more than $800 million in spending, the results in Iowa were expected to begin to provide answers for a party desperately trying to figure out how to beat the businessman-turned-president.

While Republicans were quick to pounce on the problems, their party has its own history of presidential election chaos in Iowa. On the night of the party's 2012 caucuses, Mitt Romney was declared to have won by only eight votes. But two weeks later, the party declared that Rick Santorum had actually won by 34 votes. Romney went on to be the nominee. There were no serious allegations of any foul play in Iowa on Monday.

U.S. intelligence agencies say Moscow meddled in the 2016 election with a campaign of email hacking and online propaganda aimed at sowing discord in the United States, hurting Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and helping Trump. Dana Remus, general counsel for Democratic candidate Joe Biden, told state party officials in a letter there were widespread failures in the system of reporting results in Iowa.

Voters had to choose whether to back someone with an appeal to independents and disaffected Republicans, like moderates Biden, Buttigieg and Senator Amy Klobuchar, or someone who energizes the party's liberal base and brings out new voters, like progressives Sanders and Warren. With no results to celebrate or mourn, the candidates spun their own upbeat view of the outcome. The Sanders campaign released what it said were its internal numbers collected at 40% of precincts, showing him in first, ahead of Buttigieg, Warren and Biden in fourth place.

"I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced, and when those results are announced I have a good feeling we're going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa," Sanders told cheering supporters. Buttigieg told his supporters in Iowa that "we don't know the results" but was looking ahead to the New Hampshire contest.

"By all indications, we are going to New Hampshire victorious," he said. Even without the technical problems, the distinct Iowa caucuses can be difficult to understand.

At the caucus sites in Iowa, voters had gathered in groups by candidate preference in a public display of support. If a candidate did not attract 15% of voters, the total needed to be considered viable, that candidates' supporters were released to back another contender, leading to a further round of persuasion. Even if one candidate eventually wins by a commanding margin in Iowa, Democrats may still lack clear answers as the race moves on to three other early voting states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Amit Shah lauds India U19 team for reaching World Cup final after thrashing Pak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday lauded Indian team for defeating Pakistan in the U19 World Cup semifinal at Senwes Park in South Africa. India trounced Pakistan by 10-wicket to register a third consecutive spot in the final of the ...

FM exhorts industry to shun hesitation, partner with govt to push growth

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday exhorted the industry to shun hesitation and be a partner in driving growth, saying the government has already initiated several measures and is willing to take more steps. The government has a...

JVM-P issues show-cause notice to MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting

The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha Prajatantrik on Tuesday served show-cause notice to party MLA Pradip Yadav for meeting top Congress leaders in Delhi last month, and other anti-party activities. The JVM-P also took umbrage at Yadavs alleged rema...

UPDATE 1-Argentines look to higher authority of native son Pope Francis for help in debt crisis

In the Buenos Aires neighborhood where Pope Francis grew up, Argentines quietly hope the pontiff can help solve a debt crisis that has rippled through every part of Argentine society and put the serial defaulter at risk in the markets. Arge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020