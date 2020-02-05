Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dark horse Buttigieg takes early lead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, Joe Biden at 4th

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 07:25 IST
Dark horse Buttigieg takes early lead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, Joe Biden at 4th
Image Credit: Flickr

Dark Horse Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor, has taken an early lead in Iowa Caucus of the Democratic party presidential primaries, while former vice president Joe Biden was trailing at the fourth position. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, more than double the age of young Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend in Indiana, was a close second as results started trickling in a day after the Iowa Caucuses were held.

To the surprise of many, former vice president Joe Biden, 77, was trailing at the fourth position, getting just 15.6 percent of the total votes counted. He was behind Buttigieg (26.9 per cent), Sanders (25.1 percent) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (18.3 percent) when over 60 per cents of the votes were counted.

Iowa awards 49 delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin in July which will elect its nominee for the November 2020 presidential elections. Of these, 41 delegates are pledged delegates allocated on the basis of percentage of votes each candidate get in the caucus. The presidential primaries that kicked off Monday with the Iowa Caucus will now be held in all of the 50 States to determine the allocation of 3979 pledged for the Democratic National Convention. In addition, there are 771 unpledged delegates who are officials and elected representatives of the party.

A similar process is on in the ruling Republican party. President Donald Trump who is seeking his reelection was declared winner of the GOP's Iowa Caucus with 95 percent of the votes. The delay in results of Iowa Caucus, attributable to a technical snag, has come as a major embrassement for the Democratic party.

"The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is "Trump"," the president tweeted. In an interview to CNN, Buttigieg, who claimed victory in Iowa, said the caucus results "amounts to a remarkable victory for our campaign's vision and message" and that it's an extraordinary validation for his belief that "we can unify people and unify people both to lead and to win in an election that we can't afford to lose".

Results of the Iowa Caucus are expected to continue rolling till late Tuesday night local time. Meanwhile, other Democratic candidates have started their campaign in New Hampshire which is scheduled to hold its primary next Tuesday.

"We are ready to compete in the next early states, Super Tuesday states, and beyond so that Joe Biden can unify the Democratic party and our country and then deliver on the most pressing issues for Americans as president," said Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and communications director, Biden for President. On Tuesday, Biden received endorsements from prominent former and current elected officials from South Carolina, Virginia, California, Alabama, and Arkansas — critical early, Super Tuesday, and battleground states

The delay in Iowa Caucus results have not gone down well among the party's candidates. "Last night was a bad night for democracy, for the Democratic Party, and for the people of Iowa," Sanders said Tuesday. His campaign in the afternoon claimed that he was ahead of Buttigieg. Iowa Democratic Party chairman, Troy Price apologized for the delay in results. "We know this data is accurate and we also have a paper trail," he said.

"We ALL lost last night. Every democracy-loving American. Every candidate. Every voter who answered sham or suppressed polls. Every Iowa caucus goer who took time away from their kids and off work to volunteer to have their vote represented," said Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic presidential candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Dark horse Buttigieg takes early lead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, Joe Biden at 4th

Dark Horse Pete Buttigieg, a former mayor, has taken an early lead in Iowa Caucus of the Democratic party presidential primaries, while former vice president Joe Biden was trailing at the fourth position. Senator Bernie Sanders, 78, more th...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 5

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesNYSE parent held takeover talks with eBay httpson.ft.com2GUanBh Macys to shut 125 stores in 1.5...

UPDATE 4-Emerging from impeachment shadow, Trump uses speech to ridicule Democrats, tout economy

Only hours before his expected acquittal on impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to go face to face with his accusers and defenders in Congress, ridiculing Democratic healthcare proposals and touting the U.S. economy. V...

UPDATE 6-New York jurors shown naked photos of Harvey Weinstein

Jurors in Harvey Weinsteins New York rape trial were shown naked photographs of the former Hollywood producer on Tuesday over his lawyers objections. A sketch artist hired by Reuters saw a couple of the naked photos when they were passed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020