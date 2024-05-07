India will be country of honour at Choose France Summit hosted by French President

The 7th "Choose France Summit" beginning May 13 will be inaugurated by French President Emmanuel Macron. French officials expect this year's summit to attract major investment in new-age sectors like AI, Green Hydrogen, and innovations. The annual Choose France Summit, hosted by President Macron, is France's flagship business event. At this year's edition, India will be the first-ever country of honour, with a dedicated roundtable and several leading Indian CEOs attending.

Indian CEOs who are attending this year's summit include Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, N Chandrasekaran Chairman Tata sons, Pankaj Munjal Chairman and MD of Hero Cycles, Sameer Khetrapal CEO of Jubilant Foods, and Vivek Chaand Sehgal Chairman of Motherson Sumi among others. French officials say President Macron has committed to investor-friendly reforms and lower taxation in the country. During the summit French president may announce further measures to attract investment, it may include continued reforms and certain incentives for foreign investors.

France considers itself as the most attractive European economy for foreign investments. Inflation is lowering, reforms are continued, and lower tax rates have made France an attractive investment destination for foreign investors. Choose France Summit expects investments from India in sectors like AI, Green Hydrogen and new technologies. Many Indian companies like L&T Technology, TCS, and Tata tech have made investments in France

Since 2018, the Choose France Summit, launched at the initiative of the President of the Republic, has become the flagship event for promoting France's economic attractiveness and encouraging international investment across the country. Each year, the Summit, convened by the President and members of the Government, brings together hundreds of leaders from the largest multinational corporations at Chateau de Versailles.

The Choose France Summit is an unmissable event for the international business community's agenda, and is set apart by the central role of direct discussions between business and political leaders. Last year Choose France Summit attracted investment of over 13 billion Euros for 28 projects. French officials expect this year's summit to be a bigger success and attract more investment, mainly in new age sectors like AI, Green hydrogen and Innovations. (ANI)

