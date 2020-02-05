Uddhav Thackeray remains ambiguous on implementation of Maharashtra coalition experiment at national level

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has not made his stance clear on the possibility of carrying out the pattern of the new coalition government formed in Maharashtra at the national level. On being asked if the alliance experiment pattern in Maharashtra will be extended at the national level, will Thackeray be a part of it, he said: "We will see...things have begun at the State level. Until we get to know if the nation has learned something from this or not, it's difficult to say anything."

"The change that has taken place in Maharashtra will show the direction to the country. A few people want this government to work but a few do not want so, but it all depends on the will of the public," he added. The current Maharashtra government is an alliance named Maha Vikas Aghadi, whose constituents are the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Earlier in November last year, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena had snapped ties with its old ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after differences over the government formation in Maharashtra and joined hands with NCP and Congress to form a non-BJP government in the State. Later, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of the alliance in Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.