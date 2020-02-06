K'taka cabinet expansion: 10 BJP MLAs take oath as Cabinet Ministers in Bengaluru

As part of Karnataka Cabinet expansion, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala were present at the event.

Karnataka MLAs Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, K Gopalaiah, ST Somashekar and Narayana Gowda also took oath as Cabinet Ministers here. Chief Minister Yediyurappa had proposed names of ten MLAs to Governor Vajubhai Vala, for inducting them in the state Cabinet.

The names of the ten MLAs are -- ST Somashekar, Ramesh Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, BA (Byrathi) Basavaraj, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, Hasavanagowda C Patil, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Shrimant Balasaheb Patil. It should be noted that many MLAs had won the by-polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in December last year after switching loyalties from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress.

Meanwhile, an elderly man stopped the convoy of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, while he was on his way to Raj Bhawan today and demanded two acres of land, saying he does not have any land for agriculture. In the December 5 by-polls held in 15 Assembly constituencies, the BJP had won 12, while Congress managed to bag only two. One seat was won by an Independent candidate. The JDS drew a blank. (ANI)

