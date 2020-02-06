Left Menu
Din in Goa Assembly over arrest of Independent MLA Khaunte

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 13:06 IST
  Updated: 06-02-2020 13:06 IST
The Goa Assembly witnessed ruckus on Thursday as opposition members sought to know why Speaker Rajesh Patnekar gave his approval for the arrest of Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who is accused of threatening a state BJP spokesman. The House was adjourned thrice following din over the issue.

Khaunte was arrested on Wednesday midnight after Goa BJP spokesman Premanand Mahambrey filed a police complaint against the MLA for allegedly threatening him in the Assembly complex. The legislator was granted bail in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.

When the Assembly proceedings began on Thursday, Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat asked why the speaker gave his consent to the arrest of the House member. Legislators of the opposition parties were seen sporting black badges on their shoulders.

Kamat said when the alleged (threatening) incident took place, senior Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane was accompanying Khaunte. "How did you permit the arrest without holding a proper inquiry?" he asked.

The speaker said whatever he did was per the rules. As the speaker then called for the Question Hour, Goa Forward Party MLAs led by Vijai Sardesai, Mahrashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Sudin Dhavalikar, Khaunte and Congress members rushed to the well of the House.

The speaker then adjourned the House till 12 noon. When the House reassembled again, the opposition members continued their protest, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12.30 pm.

Later, when the proceedings resumed, the opposition members again rushed to the well of the House. The House was subsequently adjourned till 2.30 pm.

