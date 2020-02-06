Pakistan did everything to mislead India's Muslims, now those out of power doing the 'unthinkable': PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday came down heavily on the opposition parties while accusing them of misleading Muslims of the country and doing the 'unthinkable' at a time when Pakistan is not able to push the same agenda directly. Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Modi said, "Some people are raising questions saying what was the hurry to introduce the CAA? Some members have said that we are trying to divide India between Hindus and Muslims. A lot has been said and complete strength has been put to use to incite fear. Much has been said about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ironically by those who love getting photographed with the group of people who want 'Tukde Tukde' of India."

Expressing his astonishment over the actions of those who have been removed from the corridors of power, the Prime Minister said, "Since decades, Pakistan has also spoken in the same language. Pakistan is also talking of these things. They have left no stone unturned to mislead the Muslims of Pakistan. They have played a lot of games to mislead them and have shown all their colors. They are not able to push their agenda anymore. But I am astonished that those who were removed for the corridors of power are doing these things which the people of this country can't even think of." During his detailed address in the house, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also touched upon a number of subjects including Article 370, economy, political violence in West Bengal among others.

Modi is also scheduled to address the Rajya Sabha, later today. (ANI)

