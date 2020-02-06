Hezbollah: Decisions on Lebanon's debt need national consensus
Iran-backed Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc said on Thursday that decisions on Lebanon's debt obligations require national consensus as the country grapples with a deep financial crisis.
Lebanon's authorities, including the new Hezbollah-backed government, are struggling to decide what to do about a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March.
