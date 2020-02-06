Left Menu
Two J-K leaders in detention since August booked under PSA

  • Srinagar
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 21:24 IST
Two political stalwarts from National Conference and its archrival PDP were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday, officials said here. Earlier, the officials had said that three politicians had been booked under the PSA, but later clarified that only two were handed over the PSA warrant.

National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, who wields a support base in downtown city, was served with a PSA notice public order by the authorities. Similarly, senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani was booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Both Sagar and Madani were detained in the aftermath of August 5 crackdown by the Centre on politicians following abrogation of special status of the erstwhile state, besides its bifurcation into two union territories. Their six-month preventive custody was ending on Thursday.

Earlier, the officials had said that former NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri was also booked under the PSA but later it turned out that he had been released.

