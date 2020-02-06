Left Menu
Yediyurappa govt not stable, can fall at any moment: Kumaraswamy

Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government is not stable and it can fall at any moment.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mysuru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:32 IST
HD Kumaraswamy speaking to reporters in Mysuru. . Image Credit: ANI

"Karnataka Government is not a stable one. With the developments taking place, it can fall at any moment," Kumaraswamy told reporters when asked to comment on the Karnataka Cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, 10 MLAs including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar and BA Basavaraja took oath as Cabinet Ministers at Raj Bhawan in Bengaluru. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

