Vinod Zutshi appointed special general observer for Delhi polls: EC

Election Commission of India appointed Vinod Zutshi, a retired IAS officer of 1982 batch as Special General Observer with immediate effect for Delhi Assembly polls, the poll body said on Thursday.

  • Updated: 06-02-2020 22:35 IST
  • Created: 06-02-2020 22:35 IST
Vinod Zutshi appointed special general observer for Delhi polls: EC
Vinod Zutshi, a retired IAS officer of 1982 batch. Image Credit: ANI

Election Commission of India appointed Vinod Zutshi, a retired IAS officer of 1982 batch as Special General Observer with immediate effect for Delhi Assembly polls, the poll body said on Thursday. The Delhi Assembly Election 2020 will take place in a single phase on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11.

Zutshi has earlier worked as the Chief Electoral Officer in Rajasthan and as special observer to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tripura during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He was appointed the special observer in Assandh Assembly constituency of Karnal district during Assembly polls in Haryana in 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

