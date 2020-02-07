Left Menu
Development News Edition

Opposition members slam government, say fundamentals of economy weak

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on union budget for 2020-2021 with opposition members expressing apprehensions over the government's ability to achieve $ 5 trillion economy and accused it of selling "jewels of the country".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 06:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 06:56 IST
Opposition members slam government, say fundamentals of economy weak
The Parliament of India (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on union budget for 2020-2021 with opposition members expressing apprehensions over the government's ability to achieve $ 5 trillion economy and accused it of selling "jewels of the country". Participating in the discussion, Abhishek Banerjee of Trinamool Congress said there was "economic misery" on the ground and people were losing jobs.

"The Government clearly went ahead in its endeavour to present this year's budget with a clear motto. What is the motto? It is `If you cannot convince them, confuse them'" he said. He said the budget had three pillars - aspirational India, economic development and caring society.

"If you are to compare what the actual situation is on the ground you will see that aspirations have been taken over by autocracy. There is no economic development. You will see economic misery on the ground. People are losing jobs. Manufacturing units are shutting down every now and then," he said. He accused the BJP of "spreading hatred in the society for their own vested interests and petty political benefits".

Opposing any move to privatize LIC, he said the BJP had resorted to selling jewels of the country. DMK member Kanimozhi said the Finance Minister has "gone out of her way" to rename the Indus Valley Civilization, as we know it, as the Saraswati-Sindhu Civilization.

"The Finance Minister has followed the footsteps of some people who actually would like to push the Vedic Age to 10,000 years BCE and to say that the River Saraswati mentioned in the Rig Veda is the same river on which the Indus Civilization flourished which is farthest from the truth," she said. She accused the BJP of trying to rewrite history.

"This is a blatant attempt to rewrite history as the BJP has always attempted to do and they always love to give us history lessons as we have been seeing regularly. The Government not only attempts to paint contemporary India saffron, but it wants to go back in history and paint the past saffron too," she said. The DMK leader said that Indologists like Asko Parpola and Iravadam Mahadevan have categorically said that the Indus Civilization is the Dravidian Civilization and the Murugan worship had gone from South India to the Indus Valley.

She said India had very high hopes from this budget. "I fail to see how any of the proposed allocations will boost the income and enhance the purchasing power of people. They have been talking about the five trillion-dollar economy. Today, in real terms, the growth is only 5 per cent of GDP. At this rate, how are they going to be able to achieve what they are posing to us?" she asked.

Congress member Manish Tewari, who initiated the discussion, said that employment rate was high and exports and household saving rate has come down. He said fundamentals of economy in terms of savings, consumption, investment and employment were all down.

BJP member Jayant Sinha said the budget had laid a clear roadmap for making India a USD 5 trillion economy. He said it was people's budget and feel-good budget and had something for every section. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

World Bank, Korean experts participate in workshop on 'Smart City Dushanbe'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Musk's SpaceX plans IPO for Starlink business

Elon Musks SpaceX plans to list its space internet venture, Starlink, but not for several years, a company official told Reuters on Thursday.The plan comes as Jeff Bezos e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc prepares to build its own internet net...

Two planes left Wuhan, China, en route to U.S. -State Department

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday two planes have left Wuhan, China, en route to the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak.The State Department statement did not say how many evacuees were on the flights or where in the Unite...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Real Madrid knocked out of Cup 4-3 by visitors Sociedad

Real Madrid were dumped out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage on Thursday after losing 4-3 at home to Real Sociedad in a hugely entertaining game which saw two goals ruled out by video technology and a late red card for the vis...

Grizzlies send Crowder to Heat in Iguodala trade

The Memphis Grizzlies included forwards Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill as part of the trade that sent Andre Iguodala to the Miami Heat, the teams announced Thursday. In exchange, Miami is sending forward Justise Winslow and guard Dion Waiters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020