WB BJP leaders protest against rising cases of crimes against women in state

BJP leaders from West Bengal on Friday held a protest on the Parliament premises alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to stop crimes against women in the state. Senior state BJP leaders, including the party's West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh and MP Saumitra Khan, were present at the protest site near the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

"Despite being a woman and elected by the people of the state to represent them, Mamata Banerjee has failed to stop the rising crimes against women in the state," Ghosh said. The leaders raised slogans and held placards that read "Save Democracy."

