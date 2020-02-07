71 high powered AAP war rooms to manage election day activities

As many as 71 high powered Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) war rooms will manage the election-day activities of the party on Saturday. The polling for the Delhi Assembly election will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will be done on February 11. The voting will begin at 8 am.

In Delhi assembly elections 2020, the voting will take place at a total of 13,563 booths across the city-state. AAP sources said the 'strong' network of party volunteers will be stationed across Delhi with 67,815 booth level mobilisers (mapped 5 per booth) and 27,126 booth level agents (mapped 2 per booth).

This last mile connect of the network of mobilisers will be utilised to ensure that every single AAP vote is brought to the polling station, they claimed. To ensure the hard work of the party yield results this Delhi assembly election, the BJP has also asked its booth chiefs to motivate at least 10,000 voters in every assembly constituency to vote within the first three hours from the beginning of voting. (ANI)

