Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump says will keep Mulvaney as chief of staff, will decide on Vindman

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 22:07 IST
Trump says will keep Mulvaney as chief of staff, will decide on Vindman
File photo Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump on Friday said he is keeping Mick Mulvaney as his acting chief of staff, but there will be a decision in the future on what to do with Alexander Vindman, the aide who testified in Trump's impeachment inquiry.

In the days since the U.S. Senate voted to acquit Trump and not remove him from office, rumors and reports have swirled through Washington of the president's plans to oust those he believes worked against him in the impeachment trial. Trump told reporters that a report Mulvaney was on his way out was false.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, Frances army said.The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement....

Elephants exhibit unique interest in their dead: Study

A recent review of documented field observations of elephants near the carcasses of individuals of their own species has revealed their generalized interest in their dead, even after bodies have long decayed. Such a proclivity for interacti...

Sports News Roundup: Red Sox probe nearly completed; Nike launches Alphafly shoe and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.ATP roundup Monfils makes Montpellier quartersTop-seeded Gael Monfils survived a tough three-set match against fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals of ...

Auto-rickshaws in Ghaziabad to bear unique number as authorities aim to curb crime

The Ghaziabad authorities will allot unique number that will be painted on auto-rickshaws plying in the district to ensure that the drivers or miscreants posing as passengers do not get away after crime, a senior police official said on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020