Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP engaged in mud-slinging on Kia Motors issue, says YSRCP government

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana slammed TDP alleging that the latter continued a smear campaign against the government on the matter of Kia Motors even after the company issued a clarification on not moving out of Andhra Pradesh.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 23:21 IST
TDP engaged in mud-slinging on Kia Motors issue, says YSRCP government
Andhra Pradesh State Minister Botsa Satyanarayana (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana slammed TDP alleging that the latter continued a smear campaign against the government on the matter of Kia Motors even after the company issued a clarification on not moving out of Andhra Pradesh. "TDP is smear-campaigning the government. Will any company which has invested thousands of crores of money move out of the state? Kia officials already clarified that they don't have such plans. Chandrababu Naidu is playing gimmicks with malafide intention that the state should not develop under our leadership," Satyanarayana said.

The minister said that nobody from the media agency which had done the news story on the automobile company had consulted the government before publishing it, so the government won't give any rejoinder. He said that Kia Motors has issued a clarification, and the news agency should publish it. Speaking on decentralisation bill being sent to select committee by the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that the process of formation of a select committee was not yet complete. He said that the council chairman made a statement and left the house abrupt, but did not give any clear orders.

"The process of decentralisation is started when the bill is placed in the state assembly. There might be some judicial issues but our government is going according to our own policy. The government is taking decisions within the ambit of constitution and law. We are trying to get legal sanctity to the government's decision of decentralisation," he said. "We are not at all in a hurry for decentralisation. Meanwhile, TDP is indulging in false propaganda that IT companies are being shifted out of Millennium Towers at Visakhapatnam. There is no truth in it. TDP leaders speaking so on the floor of the parliament is clearly damaging the interests of the state," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

BHEL, BEL sign pact to develop products for defense, non-defense applications

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Wrestler Fransson axed from Swedish Olympic team after failing drugs test

Freestyle wrestler Jenny Fransson, a bronze medallist at the 2016 Rio Games, has been dropped from the Swedish team for the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for the banned steroid methyltestosterone, the countrys Olympic committee SOC ...

Browns hire Woods as defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns officially hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive backsrun-game coordinator Joe Woods as defensive coordinator on Friday. Woods was reportedly the favorite for the job for weeks, but he did not want to turn his focu...

US STOCKS-Wall St pulls back from record highs after four-day rally

Wall Street pulled back from record levels on Friday after a four-day rally, as investors digested a report that showed strength in the U.S. labor market, while keeping a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus epidemic. Nonfa...

UPDATE 2-European shares end best week since 2018 on weak footing

European shares retreated from record highs on Friday, as underwhelming earnings reports and concerns about the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak halted a stellar run in stocks this week.The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020