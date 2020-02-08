Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Democratic candidates question Sanders' electability at New Hampshire debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Hampshire
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 07:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 07:13 IST
UPDATE 4-Democratic candidates question Sanders' electability at New Hampshire debate
Image Credit: Flickr

Democratic presidential contenders asked in a debate on Friday whether the views of progressive Bernie Sanders would be too far to the left to attract the voters needed to beat Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election. The candidates said Sanders, a self-identified democratic socialist who finished in a dead heat in the first contest in Iowa earlier this week with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was out of step with everyday Americans.

"Donald Trump's worst nightmare is a candidate who will bring people in from the middle," U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said at the eighth Democratic debate, four days before New Hampshire's pivotal primary. "I think we need someone to head up this ticket that actually brings people with her instead of shutting them out," she said of Sanders.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, reeling from a disappointing fourth-place finish in Iowa, said Trump would have a handy label for Sanders, 78, a leader in the party's progressive wing. "Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist. I think that's the label that the president is going to lay on everyone running with Bernie if he is the nominee," Biden said.

Sanders, who has called for a political revolution that will attract new voters, said "the way to beat Trump is by having the largest voter turnout in the history of this country." He said he could appeal to working class voters who have given up on the political process "because they don't believe anybody is hearing their pain, perceiving their pain, feeling their pain. And we've got to bring young people into the political process."

Historically, candidates who win the Iowa caucuses see a boost in New Hampshire, and two opinion polls released this week showed Buttigieg, 38, within striking distance of Sanders, who has consistently been atop the field in the state. But with controversy surrounding the Iowa results, New Hampshire's primary on Tuesday takes on added importance in the race for the Democratic nomination.

After the performance in Iowa, Biden's campaign on Friday said that Anita Dunn, a longtime Democratic strategist and former White House aide to President Barack Obama, would assume a larger leadership role within the campaign. Aides to Biden downplayed the move, noting that Dunn has been advising the campaign all along.

"This is not a reshuffling," one aide said. "This is giving her a slightly broader portfolio." Also onstage at St. Anselm College in Manchester were California billionaire Tom Steyer and businessman Andrew Yang, who qualified for the debate after missing the earlier one in Iowa.

Notably absent was Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire former New York mayor, who is not competing in New Hampshire but has been assembling a formidable campaign operation in later voting states. Although Bloomberg has been ascending in national polls, he has been funding his own campaign and not taking donations, so he failed to meet the donations criteria for the debate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

'Not interested in labels' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the eighth presidential debate on Friday.Here are quotations from the contenders on stage in New Hampshire IS BERNIE SANDERS ...

Nicaraguan government releases ink, paper it impounded from newspaper critical of Ortega

Nicaraguas government on Friday released a shipment of impounded ink and paper belonging to La Prensa newspaper, which has been critical of leftist President Daniel Ortega, one of the owners said.The United States welcomed the release of th...

DefExpo 2020 will bring investments over Rs 50,000 crore, generate 3 lakh jobs, says Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that DefExpo2020 will get investments worth more than Rs 50,000 crore for the state and will generate about 3 lakh jobs. We will be able to get an investment of more than Rs 50,000 crore with th...

NBA notebook: Bucks, Lakers remain favorites after trade deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks remain the betting favorites at most sportsbooks despite standing pat at the NBAs trade deadline. While many of their chasers scrambled to add impact players before the deadline, the Bucks remain s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020