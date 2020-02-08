Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-'Take him down on the economy, stupid' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 08:05 IST
UPDATE 1-'Take him down on the economy, stupid' - quotes from the Democratic presidential debate
Image Credit:

Seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination to take on President Donald Trump in November participated in the eighth presidential debate on Friday. Here are quotations from the contenders on stage in New Hampshire:

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN "Bernie has labeled himself, not me, a democratic socialist. I think that's the label that the president is going to lay on everyone running with Bernie if he is the nominee."

"Imagine you're going unite the country, walking into Congress and saying, 'I got this bill. It's going to provide healthcare for everybody. I don't know how much it's going cost. We'll figure it out later.' Who do you think is going to get that passed?" U.S. SENATOR BERNIE SANDERS

"Donald Trump lies all the time. It's a sad state of affairs, it really is. ... At the end of the day, we defeat Donald Trump, and everybody up here, by the way, is united; no matter who wins this damn thing, we're all going to stand together. I believe the way we beat Trump is by having the largest voter turnout in the history of his country." U.S. SENATOR AMY KLOBUCHAR

"It is easy to go after Washington because that's a popular thing to do. It is much harder to lead and much harder to take those difficult positions," Klobuchar said to rival Pete Buttigieg. "But what you said Pete as you were campaigning through Iowa as three of us were jurors in the impeachment hearing, you said it was exhausting to watch and that you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons."

BILLIONAIRE ACTIVIST TOM STEYER "We're going to have to take Mr. Trump down on the economy. Because if you listen to him, he's crowing about it every single day, and he's going to beat us unless we can take him down on the economy, stupid. And that's the issue here is not about who has the best healthcare plan. All the healthcare plans are better, a million times better. The question is, who can go toe-to-toe with Mr. Trump, who can take down Mr. Trump, because he's the real threat to the country."

ENTREPRENEUR ANDREW YANG "Donald Trump is not the cause of all our problems, and we're making a mistake when we act like he is. He is a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades, and it is our job to get to the harder work of actually curing the disease."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

L&T, ideaForge sign pact for unmanned systems

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Nasir Jamshed sentenced to 17 months in jail after admitting to PSL bribery charges

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League PSL. The 33-year-old, who was arrested along...

15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi

Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and underwent a thermal screening for the infection, airpo...

Multiple software errors doomed Boeing crew capsule test

Washington, Feb 8 AFP Multiple software issues and a poor radio link doomed a test flight of Boeings crew capsule late last year, NASA said Friday, revealing for the first time a glitch that could have destroyed the spaceship on its re-entr...

Basic duty of every citizen to vote, says EAM Jaishankar after voting for Delhi polls

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was among the first voters to arrive at the polling station and exercise their democratic franchise for the assembly elections. Jaishankar cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020