Hopeful of AAP forming govt in Delhi for third time, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he is hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party would form government for the third time in Delhi. The people of Delhi will vote based on the work done by the AAP government, Kejriwal said after voting along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in the Civil Lines area.

"Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," Kejriwal tweeted. Pulkit said he felt good after voting for the first time.

He said whoever people choose will become the chief minister of Delhi when asked if his father will be the CM again. In the morning on Twitter, Kejriwal appealed to women to go to vote and take men of their family along.

"Must go to vote. Special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of country as well as Delhi. "All women must vote and also take men of your family for it. You also must discuss with men who they should vote for," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11. Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia, who is contesting election from Patparganj constituency, said people must vote for good education of their children.

On being asked whether Shaheen Bagh would be an issue in this election, Sisodia said when those people who raised it strongly went to vote today, they voted in favour of good education for their children, sidelining this issue. Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.