Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hopeful of AAP forming govt in Delhi for third time, says Kejriwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 11:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 11:21 IST
Hopeful of AAP forming govt in Delhi for third time, says Kejriwal
Image Credit:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he is hopeful that the Aam Aadmi Party would form government for the third time in Delhi. The people of Delhi will vote based on the work done by the AAP government, Kejriwal said after voting along with his wife Sunita and son Pulkit at a polling booth in the Civil Lines area.

"Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," Kejriwal tweeted. Pulkit said he felt good after voting for the first time.

He said whoever people choose will become the chief minister of Delhi when asked if his father will be the CM again. In the morning on Twitter, Kejriwal appealed to women to go to vote and take men of their family along.

"Must go to vote. Special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of country as well as Delhi. "All women must vote and also take men of your family for it. You also must discuss with men who they should vote for," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Counting of votes will take place on February 11. Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia, who is contesting election from Patparganj constituency, said people must vote for good education of their children.

On being asked whether Shaheen Bagh would be an issue in this election, Sisodia said when those people who raised it strongly went to vote today, they voted in favour of good education for their children, sidelining this issue. Hundreds of people, including women and children, have been protesting since December 15 at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 assembly constituencies which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-US, Canada women secure 2020 Olympics berths with wins

Sam Mewis scored a pair of goals to help lead a dominant United States to a 4-0 rout over Mexico, clinching a spot in the 2020 Olympics on Friday. FIFAs No. 1 ranked womens team, the U.S. played up to their lofty status as they blasted Mexi...

ANALYSIS-How they fared: Democrats fight for survival in New Hampshire debate

With Democratic presidential candidates fighting for their political lives ahead of New Hampshires primary to choose who will face Republican Donald Trump in November, rivals debating on Friday took shots at one another and tried to separat...

Delhi Assembly polls: 14.75 pc turn in first three hours

Delhi recorded 14.75 per cent voter turnout in the first three hours of polling on Saturday with long queues of voters being seen outside many booths as the day progressed. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in ...

Cricket-Ex-Pakistan batsman Jamshed jailed in UK over fixing

Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in prison for his role in a fixing scandal, Britains National Crime Agency NCA has said. The former test opener was banned for 10 years by an anti-corruption tribunal in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020