Groom, his family dressed up in wedding attire cast vote in Delhi

A groom and his family, dressed up in wedding attire were seen standing in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth in MCD Primary School in Shakarpur area of Laxmi Nagar constituency in Delhi on Saturday.

Bridegroom along with his family cast vote in Delhi assembly election. Image Credit: ANI

A groom and his family, dressed up in wedding attire were seen standing in a queue to cast their vote at a polling booth in MCD Primary School in Shakarpur area of Laxmi Nagar constituency in Delhi on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, the groom named Dhananjay, dressed up in Sherwani and traditional headgear, said, "Once in a five year, we get the chance to vote for our future. After voting, I will be going to attend my marriage ceremonies."

Appealing the voters to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise, he said, "I want to appeal everyone to leave every work and vote first because it is our duty towards the betterment of Delhi." Meanwhile, polling in Delhi has picked up the pace with 15.57 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 12 noon, according to the Election Commission of India.

Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 am. The voting will continue till 6 pm. Over 1.4 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly election.

Out of the total number of eligible voters -- 1,47,86,382 -- there are 81,05,236 male voters and 66,80,277 female voters. Besides this, there are 869 third gender voters. As many as 13,571 polling stations are there at 2,688 locations. Out of these, 3,141 are critical polling stations and 144 are vulnerable polling stations.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is hoping to retain power for the second consecutive term. Similarly, the BJP is hopeful to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, will be hoping for a revival.

AAP is contesting on all 70 seats, while the BJP has fielded its candidates on 67 seats and has left three seats for its allies -- two for JD-U and one for LJP. On the other hand, Congress is contesting on 66 seats and has given four seats to its ally RJD. (ANI)

