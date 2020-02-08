Left Menu
Hyderabad Municipal Corporation passes resolution against CAA

  Hyderabad
  Updated: 08-02-2020 21:51 IST
Hyderabad Municipal Corporation passes resolution against CAA

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) passed a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at its general body meeting here on Saturday. Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin (TRS) moved a resolution against the CAA at the meeting, a GHMC release said.

Noting that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao stood for secularism, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan (TRS) said Rao had also announced that a resolution would be adopted in the Legislative Assembly against the CAA. He explained the significance of the resolution proposed, by taking Rao as inspiration, the release said, adding that it was accepted unanimously in the meeting.

Last month, Rao had said the Telangana Assembly may pass a resolution against the CAA like some other states. GHMC is the first civic body in the country to pass a resolution against the CAA, the release claimed.

Among others, the meeting unanimously approved the budget for 2020-21 which was introduced by the Mayor, it added. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi had voted against the amendment to citizenship law in Parliament in December.

PTI SJR ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

