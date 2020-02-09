Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravidas Jayanti: Mayawati slams Cong, BJP leaders for visiting temples for vested interests

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 13:48 IST
Ravidas Jayanti: Mayawati slams Cong, BJP leaders for visiting temples for vested interests

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday accused Congress and BJP leaders of never honouring saint-poet Ravidas during their tenure and indulging in "theatrics" now by visiting temples to realise their vested interests. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's remarks come on a day when Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is in Varanasi to offer prayers to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Congress, BJP and other parties did not give any respect or honour to Sant Guru Ravidas during their tenure. But, after being out of power, they are indulging in various theatrics to realise their vested interests by visiting temples and other places," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. In another tweet, she said, "The BSP, on the other hand, has been the only party, which during its government, gave respect to him at various levels, which the opposition parties are trying to put an end to. This is highly condemnable."

Ravidas Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, is being celebrated across the country on Sunday. Guru Ravidas was a 14th-century saint and founder of the Bhakti movement in North India. Lakhs of people converge at Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi to celebrate his anniversary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

I keep the writer in me aside while acting: Manu Rishi

Manu Rishi says he doesnt let the writer in him dominate his performance as an actor. Some of his most memorable roles are in films such as Oye Lucky Lucky Oye, Ankhon Dekhi, Pati Patni Aur Woh.As a writer he has worked on Rajma Chawal, Nan...

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Like previous episodes, The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 13 is going to see more diggings and excavations. The big question is when will the team discover the long lost or hidden treasureThe Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 ...

7 Bangladeshi nationals held in UP's Jhansi

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were arrested here in Babina area of the district as they did not have any valid documents, police said on Sunday. Jhansi Senior Superintendent of Police D Pradeep said, As many as seven Bangladeshi nationals wer...

Govt seeks to engage itself with businesses, industries: FM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that the government wants continuous engagement with industries and businesses and will act as a facilitator for hassle-free payments of taxes. She was interacting with the members o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020