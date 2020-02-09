Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakash Javadekar releases first look of APJ Abdul Kalam biopic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 15:25 IST
Prakash Javadekar releases first look of APJ Abdul Kalam biopic
APJ Abdul Kalam (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday unveiled the first look of biopic on former president A P J Abdul Kalam. Javadekar revealed that the film, titled "APJ Abdul Kalam: The Missile Man", is a joint venture between Hollywood and Telugu film industry and will release by the end of 2020.

The minister shared a photo from the poster launch on his Twitter page. "Released the first look of the biopic of Dr. A.P.J Abdul Kalam in New Delhi today. A joint venture of #Hollywood and #Tollywood, the feature film made on the iconic People's President of India, will be released by end of this year," he tweeted.

The film, which features popular south actor Ali in the title role, is produced by Jagadeesh Daneti, Suvarna Pappu and Martini Films' Johnny Martin. Javadekar also announced that the US-based Martini Films and Pink Jaguars Entertainment along with other banners will be investing over USD 1 billion on five productions in the country.

"Happy to note that Martini films, Pink Jaguars entertainment and a couple of co-producers are going to invest USD 1 billion over 5 productions in India which includes movies on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and on the first war of Indian Independence," he said. Also present at the event were Ali, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and Martin among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

After ugly loss, Rangers regroup for Kings' visit

New York Rangers coach David Quinn conceded how poorly his team played for most of a 3-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, and how he did not see such a sub-par performance coming. Quinn hopes he can provide a better assessment of his t...

'Remarkable' reduction in no. of youths joining militancy since Aug 5 last year: Report

The number of youths joining the ranks of militancy in Kashmir has gone down remarkably since the nullification of provisions of Article 370 in August last year, officials have said. According to a report prepared by security agencies, on a...

SAIL seeks Odisha, Jharkhand's permission to auction 70 MT fines

State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL has sought permission from Odisha and Jharkhand to auction about 70 million tonnes MT of fines or low-grade iron ore lying at its mines in the two states. Depending upon the Fe content, the iron...

Gowda asks regional parties to rally behind Cong to stop BJP

Senior JDS leader and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has called upon all the regional parties and secular parties to join hands with the Congress and work in tandem to take on the BJP. Noting that mere speeches would not help, he sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020