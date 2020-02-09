Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Azeris head to polls as president moves to modernise parliament

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baku
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 18:29 IST
UPDATE 1-Azeris head to polls as president moves to modernise parliament
Image Credit: PxHere

Azeris voted in a snap parliamentary election on Sunday seen as the next step by President Ilham Aliyev to consolidate power and speed economic reforms by replacing the old guard associated with his father with younger legislators. Aliyev, who has been in power for 17 years, called the election in December, nine months before it was formally due. Officials from his ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party said the move was "to support the president's policy on reforms and personnel changes".

In October, Aliyev dismissed his influential chief-of-staff, Ramiz Mehdiyev, and made other high-profile changes including the appointment of 62-year-old economist Ali Asadov as prime minister. The president criticized the pace of economic reforms and said he wanted to clear out government officials who had reached pensionable age, a move seen as intended to force out people from the era of his father, Heydar Aliyev.

Sunday's election - while not a full democratic contest - pit veteran lawmakers against young, Western-educated candidates from the same, ruling party in an effort to overhaul the legislature with more able technocrats, analysts say. "I would call this an authoritarian modernization project," said Thomas de Waal, a Caucasus expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think-tank.

"Old Soviet-style bureaucrats are being pushed out and younger more professional figures are being given top jobs." Despite its energy resources, the South Caucasus country on the Caspian Sea struggles with unemployment, and many of the 10 million population see little benefit from the oil and gas it produces.

The mainstream opposition accused the ruling party, which has governed for almost three decades, of holding the vote in unfair conditions. "We are already observing a number of violations in polling stations where we have observers," the opposition Musavat Party's leader, Isa Gmbar, told Reuters.

A shake-up of the governing elite is not expected to bring any change in foreign policy. Azerbaijan is not aligned to any big regional grouping such as the European Union or the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union and its foreign policy is balanced between Russia, the West and Iran. Some voters said they felt things were getting better.

"After personnel changes and reforms initiated by the president, I have hope for the future and think the country is on the way to improving the situation," Alia Gafarova, a teacher, said after casting a ballot at a polling station in central Baku. The central election commission said that turnout by 3 p.m. (1200 GMT) was over 39%.

Aliyev has held power since he was elected in October 2003, two months before the death of his father who held power for a decade. He won elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018, and two separate referendums scrapped a two-term presidential limit and extended the presidential term to seven years from five. He appointed his wife Mehriban Aliyeva first vice president, the second most powerful post after the president, in 2017.

Western nations have courted Azerbaijan because of its role as an alternative to Russia in supplying oil and gas to Europe, but various European bodies and rights groups have accused Aliyev of muzzling dissent and jailing opponents. Baku denies the accusations. Polls close at 7 p.m. (1500 GMT) and official preliminary results are expected to follow within hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kenyans queue to see body of Moi, country's longest-serving ruler

Nairobi, Feb 9 AFP Kenyans formed long queues on Sunday to glimpse the body of the countrys longest-serving leader, Daniel arap Moi, which is on public display ahead of a state funeral service. Moi, who is respected by many despite a 24-yea...

2,927 people diagnosed with Tuberculosis in Mizoram in 2019

More than 2,900 people have been diagnosed with tuberculosis TB in Mizoram in 2019, a Health department official said on Sunday. The official said that as many as 17,171 blood samples were tested out of which 2,927 were found suffering fro...

NCB arrests India's first darknet narcotics vendor; 55k tablets seized

The NCB on Sunday said it has arrested the countrys first darknet narcotics operative who allegedly shipped hundreds of psychotropic drug parcels abroad in the garb of sex stimulation medicines. Dipu Singh, 21, son of a retired army officer...

Regional Indian party organises rally to support new citizenship law

A regional party held a rally in Indias financial capital Mumbai on Sunday to support a citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year that has triggered nationwide protests. Indias Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020