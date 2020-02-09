BJP will win Delhi Assembly election: Arun Singh

BJP national general secretaryArun Singh on Sunday expressed confidence that the party willwin the Delhi Assembly election and dismissed exit pollsprediction of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retaining power

"... When results of polls will come, the situationwill be cleared. I fully believe that the BJP will get a goodnumber of seats and attain success," he said when asked abouthis reaction on exit polls prediction at a press conferencehere

Asked whether there had been any Shaheen Bagh-effecton the polls, Singh said that the BJPs politics was based ondevelopment, adding "It is the subject of those who haveinstigated the people for the sit-in for the last two months,disrupting traffic." Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturdaypredicted a big victory for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-ledAam Aadmi Party with some indicating that it can even repeatits 2015 landslide when it had bagged 67 seats in the 70-member House.

