Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would have been good if PM Modi suggested any 'aasan' for unemployed youngsters: Akhilesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Barabanki
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 20:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 20:33 IST
Would have been good if PM Modi suggested any 'aasan' for unemployed youngsters: Akhilesh
SP president Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent "surya namaskar" remarks, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said it would be good for the unemployed youngsters of the country if the PM could suggest any "aasan" (yoga posture) to them. Speaking to reporters in Barabanki on his way to Bahraich, Yadav said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about increasing the number of 'surya namaskar' for strengthening his back. It would have been good if he could suggest a similar 'aasan' to unemployed youngsters. Unemployment is rising in the country. The prime minister does not have any time to think over it. At least he could suggest an 'aasan'."

On February 6, Modi took repeated digs at opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, whom he dubbed as a "tubelight", saying it took him 30-40 minutes to respond to his speech in the Lok Sabha. Without naming Gandhi, the prime minister, in his reply to the discussion on the presidential address, referred to the Congress leader's reported comments about "youngsters beating up Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs", and said he would increase the number of "surya namaskar" so that his back could bear the sticks.

"In 70 years, no Congress leader has become self-sufficient. I heard one leader's manifesto yesterday. He said 'Modi will be beaten up with sticks in six months'. I can imagine that it is not an easy job, so six months will be needed for preparations. "In these six months, I will do more surya namaskar so that my back is ready for the beating.... I have been subjected to abuses in the last 20 years, I will make myself gaali-proof as also danda-proof," Modi had said.

Referring to the exit polls for the just-concluded Delhi Assembly election which have predicted a victory for the AAP, Yadav said, "The residents of Delhi have rejected the politics of the BJP, which is full of hatred. The BJP, which has suffered defeats in a number of states, will not be able to open its account in the Delhi Assembly election and the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal will once again become the chief minister." On a proposal to rename Basti, a district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, he said, "This government is an expert only in changing names. The leaders and workers of the SP will inform people about the reality of the BJP."

"The public wants good ambulances, better facilities, fair price to farmers for their produce, but the BJP government has completely failed on these counts," the SP chief added. Speaking to reporters in Bahraich, Yadav said, "The exit polls for the Delhi Assembly election show that the public has rejected the BJP's politics of casteism, communalism and hatred. The voters of Delhi have given importance to the politics of development and voted for real issues, instead of terrorism and Pakistan.

"I hope that in the coming days, wherever elections are held, people will vote on issues. The (Delhi) poll results on February 11 will see the BJP suffering a historic defeat." The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister reiterated that the SP was completely against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

"The BJP is working with a sense of vengeance and harassing even those who are commenting on social media. The SP is seeing this and such people are being identified. Once we form the government (in Uttar Pradesh), these people will be given a befitting reply, though we will not harass anyone."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just 33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters.The sequel to 2016s Suicide Squad -- seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role...

RINL conducts hot trial of forged wheel line at Raebareli unit

State-owned special steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited RINL on Sunday announced successful hot trial of forged wheel line at its plant in Uttar Pradeshs Raebareli district. RINL has set up a plant in Raebareli at a cost of around Rs ...

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa....

Fake currency with face value of Rs 63k seized, 3 held in Guj

Three persons were held with fake currency with a face value of Rs 63,500 in Bhuj in Gujarats Kutch district, and the mastermind who supplied these notes was from Bengaluru and on the run, police said on Sunday. A Bhuj B Division police tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020