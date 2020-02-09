Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi polls: 'Absolutely shocking', says Kejriwal on delay in release of voter turnout figure

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-02-2020 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-02-2020 21:05 IST
Delhi polls: 'Absolutely shocking', says Kejriwal on delay in release of voter turnout figure
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Questioning the "delay" by the EC in giving the final voter turnout figure for Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP on Sunday said it was suspicious and asked if the poll panel was waiting for BJP office's nod. "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?" Kejriwal tweeted at around 4 pm as there was no final word on the turnout by the Election Commission.

Hitting out at the Election Commission, Kejriwal's deputy and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia asked the poll panel if it was yet to receive the final voter turnout figure from the BJP office. "BJP leaders are giving the voter turnout figures and on the other hand the Election Commission has not been able to give the final voting percentage 24 hours after polling got over," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

"EC is saying they are compiling data. What's going on? Are you waiting for the BJP office to give you the final figure?" Sisodia said. Late in the evening, the Election Commission announced the final voting percentage in the Delhi polls as 62.59 percent and said there was no "delay" as the returning officers were busy with a scrutiny of data throughout the night to ensure its accuracy.

At a press conference earlier, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that "something is cooking" and "a game is being played secretely". "This is perhaps the first time in the 70-year-history of the country that the Election Commission is not ready to release the final figure of voter turnout. The entire country and Delhi have been waiting for the polling percentage since yesterday," he said.

Final polling figure of Lok Sabha elections is released on the same day, but in case of Delhi which has just 70 assembly constituencies, the poll panel is taking so much time to come out with the voter turnout percentage. It has been 24 hours but the poll panel is yet to release its official statement, Singh said, adding that EC should tell why there has been so much delay.

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling AAP. The Times Now-Ipsos exit polls predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will retain his chair with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three. Congress had drawn a blank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Central Park to invest Rs 1000 cr on new project in Gurugram

Why do Superman and other superheroes wear underwear over pants? Know the secret

Germany's Merkel fires official following far-right fiasco

UPDATE 1-Thailand reports 7 new coronavirus cases - health ministry

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Box Office: 'Birds of Prey' Disappoints With $33 Million Debut

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn flew much lower than expected in its debut, collecting just 33.25 million from 4,236 U.S. theaters.The sequel to 2016s Suicide Squad -- seeing Margot Robbie reprise her role...

RINL conducts hot trial of forged wheel line at Raebareli unit

State-owned special steel maker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited RINL on Sunday announced successful hot trial of forged wheel line at its plant in Uttar Pradeshs Raebareli district. RINL has set up a plant in Raebareli at a cost of around Rs ...

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Bangladesh beat India by three wickets to win maiden ICC U-19 World Cup title in Potchefstroom, South Africa....

Fake currency with face value of Rs 63k seized, 3 held in Guj

Three persons were held with fake currency with a face value of Rs 63,500 in Bhuj in Gujarats Kutch district, and the mastermind who supplied these notes was from Bengaluru and on the run, police said on Sunday. A Bhuj B Division police tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020