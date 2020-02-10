Ireland's Fianna Fail says talk of Sinn Fein coalition 'premature'

The director of elections of Ireland's center-right Fianna Fail party on Monday said it was "completely premature" to talk of forming a coalition government with Sinn Fein, but said it would talk to its left-wing rival.

"We certainly will engage with them. We're not going to refuse to talk to them," Dara Calleary told RTE radio. "But let's be in no doubt that those policy difficulties and those principles are still difficult hurdles."

