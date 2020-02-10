Left Menu
Development News Edition

How a New Hampshire family spent Andrew Yang's 'Freedom Dividend'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 16:30 IST
How a New Hampshire family spent Andrew Yang's 'Freedom Dividend'

A New Hampshire family that received a $1,000-a-month "freedom dividend" for a year from the campaign of Democratic presidential contender Andrew Yang spent most of the money on college bills - but also on an improv class for the unemployed dad. Chuck Fassi had lost his job as a manager for a company servicing chemical dispensing equipment when his family got the first check in January 2019. He had never heard of Yang before his daughter, Janelle, mentioned the candidate's universal basic income plan, or UBI, and nominated her family for it.

"Janelle actually came home and said: 'Hey, there's this Asian guy running for president, and he's running a platform of universal basic income,'" Fassi said at his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, on Friday. The timing was perfect. "When you go from making $80,000 a year to zero and not being able to take care of your family ... it affects your psyche quite a bit," Fassi said.

During a debate last year, Yang, an entrepreneur and former tech executive, disclosed his plan to give 10 families in the United States $1,000 a month for a year as a test case. He has argued that automation is destroying U.S. jobs and that the dividend would help insulate Americans from economic insecurity.

Political opponents slammed the plan as impractical. But Yang said granting the dividends to all U.S. adults would make society healthier by allowing people to pursue creative passions and take better care of themselves. It is the sort of out-of-the-box idea that has won Yang a loyal following, although not enough to lift him into the top tier of 11 candidates running to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November's election.

The next test comes on Tuesday in New Hampshire, which holds the nation's second presidential nominating contest. 'FREE MONEY'

After an hours-long interview by Yang at their home, the Fassis started collecting their monthly check - no strings attached. Jodie Fassi said she was probably more excited about the dividend than her husband. "I mean, who wouldn't want free money? And I pay the bills, so I know what our finances are," she said. "I was smiling from ear to ear."

The Fassis spent most of the money on college bills. The funds also helped Chuck Fassi pick up a new hobby - improv acting classes - and pay car bills. Eventually, he found a new job. "Everything Andrew's running on of the UBI, we experienced," said Jodie Fassi. "It helped us pay for our car or that night out that we typically probably would have stayed in because we didn't have the extra money ... it definitely put money into the economy."

The Fassis said they planned to vote for Yang on Tuesday, although the candidate did not make that a prerequisite for taking the money. "It probably took me about eight months of collecting universal basic income before I decided (to vote for Yang) because I didn't know who he was," Chuck Fassi said. "And I wasn't just going to just because he was giving me a thousand dollars a month, I wasn't going to commit to voting for him - nor did he ask us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan athletes abandon training in China, return home after coronavirus outbreak

Five Pakistani athletes abandoned their training programme in Chinas top-notch facility and returned home soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus. They were preparing for a few upcoming tournaments, including the Tokyo Olympics.China has...

WB presents populist budget, allocates Rs 5150 cr for social

Resorting to populism and giving a fresh impetus to employment generation, the West Bengal government on Monday announced the setting up of 100 MSME parks in the state in the next three years and proposed free electricity to those with quar...

Indian Overseas Bank Q3 net loss widens to Rs 6,075 cr on higher bad loan provisioning

State-owned Indian Overseas Bank IOB has reported widening of its net loss to Rs 6,075.49 crore during the third quarter ended December 2019, owing to higher provisioning for bad loan. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 346.02 crore d...

UPDATE 1-Irish bonds shrug off nationalists' strong election showing

A mounting coronavirus death toll pushed euro zone bond yields lower on Monday, while Irelands borrowing costs showed little reaction to election results that point to a shift in its center-right dominated politics. Italy was also in focus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020