We want welcome motion in Maha assembly on Savarkar: BJP leader Mungantiwar

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Monday said that he wants to bring a welcome motion in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly session on VD Savarkar. Speaking to media, Mungantiwar said: "These days it has been observed that a lot of wrong things are being said by various leaders about Veer Savarkar. To give due respect to the freedom fighter, we demand that in the upcoming session of the Maharashtra assembly, a welcome motion regarding this to be tabled for discussion in the House."

"We want to see the Shiv Sena, which is in power, supports this motion or not. Shiv Sena is the party which had praised Savarkar many times but after forming the government in Maharashtra, they are silent over it," he said. "We also want to see whether they love Veer Savarkar or the Chief Minister's chair," he added.

The Congress opposed this demand saying why did the BJP bring up this motion now; they could have done it earlier when they were in power for five years in the state. Congress Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said: "BJP is doing this deliberately to create a problem for the Shiv Sena. If they were so serious, they would have brought this motion when they were in power. This is nothing but to politicise the whole issue."

Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu said: "First the BJP has to honour Veer Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna. Only then they should talk about him. They are playing politics over it. Our Hindutva stand is known to all. First, they should bring a welcome motion in the Lok Sabha on Veer Savarkar." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.