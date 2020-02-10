Left Menu
Mamata urges PM to work together with opposition to revive

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 22:07 IST
West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together with opposition parties to get the economy back on track and refrain from the "politics of vendetta". The budget presented by Finance Minister Amit Mitra is pro-people and prepared keeping in mind the needs of the people, Banerjee said.

Everybody should work together to improve the economic condition of the country, Banerjee said at a post- Budget press conference. "We have presented a people's Budget without having to sell any of the state PSUs. Simultaneously, we've spread smiles across communities. The Centre can, for a change, help make these smiles broader by working with the states. We'll let the people decide which Budget is better," she later said in a tweet.

It is the last full Budget of the Trinamool Congress government before the 2021 state Assembly polls. "The Prime Minister should take everybody into confidence and if necessary hold meetings with Opposition parties to find out ways to revive the economy. The Centre should focus more on the economy and stop resorting to the politics of vendetta," Banerjee said in the press conference.

Referring to the recent comments made by the RBI on the state of the economy, the TMC supremo said the union government should look after it, instead of being busy in the "politics of hatred". "Whatever the RBI is saying is a sensitive matter. The union government should look after the economy, instead of being busy in the politics of hatred," Banerjee said.

The chief minister alleged that the Centre has denied the state government Rs one lakh crores in various segments. "Whenever we meet the prime minister, we request him to release those funds. But nothing has happened so far," Banerjee said.

She said there should be no political discrimination when it comes to development and distribution of funds. The Union government nowadays does not consult states before taking any decision, Banerjee alleged..

