BJP issues whip to its MPs asking them to be present in LS, RS on Tuesday
The BJP has issued a whip asking its members of parliament to be present in their respective Houses on Tuesday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to discussions on the Union Budget in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Sitharaman is likely to speak in Lok Sabha first and then in Rajya Sabha.
Discussions on the Union budget, which was presented on February 1, has been going on for the last few days in Parliament. While opposition members have attacked the government over economic slowdown and "record-high" unemployment, treasury benches have lauded the Centre for various initiatives in the budget.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nirmala Sitharaman
- BJP
- Lok Sabha
- Rajya Sabha
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Delhi: BJP president hoists tricolour at party headquarters
BJP President hoists national flag at party headquarters on Republic Day
Have videos of 8 govt officials caught in a honeytrap: MP BJP leader
BJP will install 60 smog towers after coming to power in Delhi: Tiwari
BJP worker attempts suicide near human wall; hospitalised