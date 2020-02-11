AAP supporters perform special Puja ahead of Delhi poll results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters on Tuesday performed special Puja for AAP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls before the counting of votes commenced on Tuesday morning. The supporters here wore AAP caps, held Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's posters and together offered prayers for the party's triumph.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly has begun amid tight security. The counting, which began at 8 am, is taking place at 21 centres across the national capital. To ensure peaceful and fair polling in all 70 constituencies, as many as 190 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had been deployed. Besides this, 19,000 Home Guards and 42,000 Delhi Police personnel were also deployed.

According to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, there is a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency at all 21 counting centres. A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. Over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats.

Most of the exit polls predicted the AAP will win two-thirds seats while some even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. (ANI)

