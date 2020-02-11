Left Menu
People of Delhi have given historic win to AAP: Sanjay Singh

The people of Delhi have given a historic victory to the AAP in the assembly polls, said the party leader and MP Sanjay Singh.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:50 IST
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:50 IST
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The people of Delhi have given a historic victory to the AAP in the assembly polls, said the party leader and MP Sanjay Singh. A visibly euphoric Singh also recited a victory song while addressing the supporters at the party office here. "Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the people of Delhi have given a historic win to the Aam Admi Party. The people have proved that Arvind Kejriwal is the son of every house in the national capital," said Singh.

Slamming the BJP, the leader said: "Even after the BJP used all its power and resources, the people chose Arvind Kejriwal. The Chief Minister has done everything in his power to work for the people of Delhi." Along with Singh other Aam Aadmi Party leaders like ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta were also part of the celebration. Workers and supporters were seen dancing as the AAP is leading on 57 seats out of 70, according to official numbers from the Election Commission.

The Congress is yet to register its lead on any out of 70 seats, according to the poll body. Prominent among those who are leading in their respective constituencies include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has taken a lead of 4,387 votes over BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav from New Delhi constituency. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

