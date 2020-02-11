Lt Guv Anil Baijal dissolves Delhi Legislative Assembly

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal on Tuesday dissolved the sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from today. A new order for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly will be issued after the final results of the elections come out, counting for which is currently underway.

As per the recent trends by Election Commission at 1.20 pm, the AAP is leading on 57 seats and BJP is far behind at 13. The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8. (ANI)

